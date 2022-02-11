Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 11th (ARGO, AZRE, BAX, BDC, CDW, CHEF, CSTE, CTRN, EMKR, ENS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 11th:

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

