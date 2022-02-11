Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 11th (ACCD, AMWL, AVTE, BAX, CDAK, CHK, CLBT, CNTA, CNVY, COLB)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, February 11th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT). They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS). They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX). They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR). They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ). They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

