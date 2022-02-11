Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 11th (ASCL, ASPU, CAPC, CTH, DARK, DLN, GFTU, HSX, HWDN, IAG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 11th:

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on the stock.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 225 ($3.04) target price on the stock.

CareTech (LON:CTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.92) price target on the stock.

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 473 ($6.40) target price on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on the stock.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,580 ($21.37) price target on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) target price on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,065 ($14.40) target price on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 184 ($2.49) target price on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) price target on the stock.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 165 ($2.23) target price on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 280 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) target price on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.19) target price on the stock.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on the stock.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,665 ($22.52) price target on the stock.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 2,595 ($35.09) price target on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 535 ($7.23) target price on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 740 ($10.01) target price on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 595 ($8.05) target price on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.90) target price on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 162 ($2.19) target price on the stock.

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,945 ($26.30) price target on the stock.

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) target price on the stock.

