Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $21,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

INVH stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

