Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Iridium Communications worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 80.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 36.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 135,589 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $371,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 413,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

IRDM opened at $34.45 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

