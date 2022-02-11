ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of IS opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. ironSource has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ironSource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $10,897,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,607,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,350,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,066,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,879,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

