IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,807 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.13% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.