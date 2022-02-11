Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISBA remained flat at $$25.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202. The company has a market capitalization of $192.07 million and a PE ratio of 14.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ISBA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

