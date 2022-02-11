iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $67.50 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

