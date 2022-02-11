iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1,054.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,445 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39.

