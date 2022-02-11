iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 202,014 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 65,872 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.08. 26,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,422. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.