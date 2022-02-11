iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,262 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,029% compared to the typical volume of 289 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,498,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,443,000 after acquiring an additional 92,331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 982.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 356,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 323,865 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 24,750,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

