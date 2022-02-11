iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Stake Boosted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9,606.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 695,859 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,469,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,402. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $83.82 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.95.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

