iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,682 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter.

DSI stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. 1,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.17. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $71.30 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

