iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,021 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $20.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

