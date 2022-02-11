iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.72. 26,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.75 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.