iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $370,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 390,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,581,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $276.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

