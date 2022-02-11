iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stake Lowered by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period.

SOXX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.32. The stock had a trading volume of 53,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,720. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $375.06 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.65.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

