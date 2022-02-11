Isiklar Coin Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $472,742.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00102781 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

