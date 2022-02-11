Italo Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Italo has a total market capitalization of $7,585.03 and $810.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.22 or 0.06913998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,416.18 or 1.00048803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

