J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of J & J Snack Foods worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $150.33 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.28.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

