Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $106.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

MSGE opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.