Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3,239.50

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,239.50 ($43.81) and last traded at GBX 3,243.50 ($43.86), with a volume of 40030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,435 ($46.45).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,285 ($84.99) to GBX 5,119 ($69.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,130 ($96.42) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,577.18 ($115.99).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,869.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,192.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

