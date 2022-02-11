Kalmar (KALM) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $359,630.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.24 or 0.06904135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,305.21 or 0.99746332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00049995 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,186,260 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

