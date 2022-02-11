Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Stock Position Lessened by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 729,459 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of NYSE KMF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. 957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,897. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

