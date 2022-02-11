Kineko (KKO) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $442.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.58 or 0.06846107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,555.57 or 1.00062392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.