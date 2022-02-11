KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.41% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $144,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $362,158,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $58,603,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

KKR stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

