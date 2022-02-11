Klever Reaches One Day Volume of $728,372.00 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Klever has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Klever has a market cap of $81.91 million and $728,372.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.45 or 0.06831813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.34 or 1.00053390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006125 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

