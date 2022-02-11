Klimatas Reaches One Day Volume of $39.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $6,428.23 and $39.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

