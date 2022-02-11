Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.23

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 1586098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.
Several research firms have commented on KD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)
Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.