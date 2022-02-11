Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.23

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 1586098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several research firms have commented on KD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59.

In other Kyndryl news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 29,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $500,505.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $248,440.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 102,300 shares of company stock worth $1,745,876 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.