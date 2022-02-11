Lake Street Capital Increases Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Price Target to $75.00

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inotiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NOTV stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.43 million, a P/E ratio of -213.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inotiv will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inotiv by 174.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

