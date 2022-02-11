Lightspeed POS (LSPD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD):

2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $60.00.

2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $60.00.

2/3/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $68.00.

1/28/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $57.00.

1/10/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $62.00.

12/16/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LSPD stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 1,239,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.19.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.