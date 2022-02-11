Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 462,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.50.

LIN stock opened at $308.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.33. The stock has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

