Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Tonya Williams Bradford Acquires 275 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Tonya Williams Bradford bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $17,754.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LOB traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 171,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,148. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

