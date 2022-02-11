LocalCoinSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,176.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $646,838.40 and $2,176.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00314157 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005842 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000854 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.11 or 0.01224445 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap's total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

