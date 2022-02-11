Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Trimmed by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $55,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 98,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 131,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $385.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $397.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

