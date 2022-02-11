Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,333 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.36% of Lordstown Motors worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

RIDE opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $584.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.