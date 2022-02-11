Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Boosted by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for about 6.7% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Lumentum worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,403,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $669,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

