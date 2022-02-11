Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 2,472 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after buying an additional 141,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,540,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,785,000 after buying an additional 54,654 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

