Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 5,667 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,481 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $24.27 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $320,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,642. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

