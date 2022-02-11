Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 58,298 Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Archaea Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE LFG opened at $18.25 on Friday. Archaea Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFG. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

