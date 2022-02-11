Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 2,306 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.