Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

