Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $649.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.46. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

