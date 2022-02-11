Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 82.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 119,166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco purchased 14,184,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $588,653,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

NYSE SC opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

