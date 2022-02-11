Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 126.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after buying an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $38,878,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

