Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

