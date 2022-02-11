Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,403 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.