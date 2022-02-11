Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,533 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Uniti Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uniti Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 307,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

