Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

NYSE PSB opened at $161.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.80. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.96 and a one year high of $189.23. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.